Hearts needs a new CEO to take over from demonic board members – Former MD

Hearts MD Moore.jpeg Frederick Moore, former Hearts MD

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A former Managing Director, MD, of Accra Hearts of Oak, has in a post on his Facebook page, the chartered accountant who left the Phobians a few years ago describes some unnamed members of the board of the club as demons.

According to Frederick Moore, Hearts of Oak will continue to suffer unless the club appoints a new Chief Executive Officer to take over from the two board members.

“I think Hearts of Oak needs a new CEO to take over the job from those two demons that called them self board members,” a post on the Facebook page of Frederick Moore reads.

Since the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season ended, Hearts of Oak have been in the news for mostly bad reasons.

In the last few days, players described as surplus to requirement and sacked have caused a lot of controversies.

It has become clear that the club administratively is lacking something crucial.

