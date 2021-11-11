Hearts of Oak @110: Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe tells the story so far on Sports Check

• Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has disclosed why Hearts was formed on 11-11-1911

• He is confident that Hearts will conquer Africa once agian



• He also shared a story of how Hearts of Oak played a match in Queen Elizabeth’s presence



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, one of the longest-serving Board Members of Accra Hearts of Oak, has revealed the story behind the club's success as they celebrate their 110th anniversary.



The club which was formed on November 11, 1911, traces his roots to the Nettey house in Accra where a group of young men sat down and created what is now known as the oldest surviving clubs in Ghana.



Hearts of Oak were the first club to win the National League organized by former governor, Gordon Guggisberg during the Gold Coast era.



Since then the club has gone on to win so many laurels including the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup which later culminated in being named as the Continental Club Masters.

In this special edition of Sports Check with Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, the astute football mogul explains the meaning behind the club’s Oak tree symbol, the rainbow associated with the club, The Never Say Die Until The Bones Are Rotten chant among others.



In this episode of Sports Check with Joseph Adamafio, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe explains why their regional rivals, Great Olympics can never be the Landlords of Accra, since they had been in existence before they were born.



The astute Hearts of Oak board member also believes that there is a wind of success blowing and fans should expect their darling club to dominate the African continent once again.



Watch the Sports Check interview with Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe below:



