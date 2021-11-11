Hearts of Oak @110: Watch historic victory over Kotoko in CAF Confederation Cup final

• Accra Hearts of Oak won their only CAF Confederation Cup trophy by beating rivals Asante Kotoko in Kumasi
• Defender Joseph Hendricks missed his penalty kick as Michael Donkor scored the final kick to win the trophy for the Phobians
• Accra Hearts of Oak is celebrating their 110th anniversary today, November 11, 2021
As Hearts of Oak celebrates the 110th anniversary of its existence, we take a look at one of the most historic moments in the club's history.
The rainbow club, founded on November 11, 1911, have established long-lasting rivalries with Accra Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.
Accra Hearts of Oak settled their long-standing rivalry with Asante Kotoko on January 9, 2005, when they beat the Porcupine Warriors in Kumasi to win the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Michael Donkor scored a crucial spot-kick that handed Accra Hearts of Oak a dramatic 8-7 penalty shootout win over Asante Kotoko in the inaugural CAF Confederations Cup final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi after the two legs ended 2-2 on aggregate.
Dan Quaye, Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor, Francis Bossman, Acquah Harrison, Lawrence Adjei, Ablade Morgan, Adjah Tetteh, and Michael Donkor scored for Hearts while skipper Amankwah Mireku missed his kick.
For Kotoko, Issah Ahmed, Frank Osei, Yusif Chibsah, Michael Asante, Godfred Yeboah, Dan Yeboah, and Michael Ofosu-Appiah scored from their kicks while Edmund Owusu-Ansah and skipper Joseph Hendricks missed their kicks.
Accra Hearts of Oak achieved this feat against Kotoko to settle their long-standing rivalry despite beating the Porcupine Warriors 4-0 in the Ghana Premier League on March 15, 2000.
Watch the highlights of the 2005 CAF Confederations Cup between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the post below:
