Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Ghana FA

Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore

Hearts of Oak CEO, Frederick Moore, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Ghana Football Association, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Mr. Moore has been on leave since November last year at the club and has since not returned to his official duties with the Phobians.



He was given the opportunity to lead the finance department of the Ghana FA and he accepted despite being on leave from Hearts.

Mr. Moore has been working with the governing body since then.



Mr. Moore is a former CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.