Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak was founded on this day, November 11, 1911.



Today marks the 110th anniversary of the oldest club in Ghana and the third oldest existing club in the entire African continent.



The club was formed when some young men from a section of Accra called Ussher Town came together to form a soccer club to challenge the only other team in Accra at the time, The Invincibles.



Their first significant achievement came when the governor of the Gold Coast founded what was then called the Accra Football League in 1922.

The Phobians after winning their first major trophy in 1922 have gone ahead to win twenty-one Ghana Premier League trophies and three other trophies in the CAF Inter-Club competition.



It was also through Accra Hearts of Oak that their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko was founded in 1935 when Opanin Kwasi Kumah took inspiration from the Phobians to set up a team in his native town Kumasi on his return from Ghana’s capital to celebrate Christmas in his hometown in the Gold Coast era.



Accra Hearts of Oak, in their 110th history, have established rivalry with Greats Olympics known as the GA Mantse Derby and the Super Clash with record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



As the club celebrate their 110th anniversary after winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League to break their ten-year trophyless seasons, GhanaWeb recognizes their contribution to Ghana football and celebrate them



