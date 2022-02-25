Hearts of Oak, Kotoko fans ‘clash’ over ‘stolen but found’ Muntari iPhone

Sulley Muntari's 'stolen' iPhone found
Hearts of Oak draw goalless with Asante Kotoko
Sulley Muntari makes Super Clash debut against Asante Kotoko
Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko fans at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle have clashed on the reported missing phone of former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari.
Sulley Muntari was reported to have lost his iPhone 12 Pro max on Sunday, February 20, 2022, after the Ghana Premier League Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.
Communication Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo confirmed the news about the stolen phone in an interview with Asempa FM but stated that the stolen phone has been found.
However, despite the reports that the phone has been found, GhanaWeb’s Sports Debate team met a heated argument at the Kwame Nkrumah circle as both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak fans were pointing fingers at each other as the culprit for the stolen phone.
While Asante Kotoko fans claimed that the Phobians stole the phone, Accra Hearts of Oak fans stated that they couldn’t have stolen Sulley Muntari’s phone because the player has been with them for the past two years and nothing of his was till the game against Kotoko.
Watch the video below as both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko fans debate Muntari's stolen iPhone 12:
- Sports Debate: Which Hearts of Oak and Kotoko players deserve Black Stars call-up?
- Sports Debate: Who wins the GPL Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko?
- Sports Debate: Can Otto Addo and Chris Hughton take Ghana to the World Cup?
- Sports Debate: We don’t blame Milo, the players were not good - Fans react to AFCON exit
- Sports Debate: Who becomes the next Black Stars coach between Otto Addo & Chris Hughton?
- Read all related articles