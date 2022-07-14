0
Hearts of Oak Supporters group no longer vibrant - Barimah Attuahene

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief, Barimah Attuahene, says the supporter group is no longer vibrant and active.

Attuahene was Chairman of the Supporters group during the glorious days of the club.

According to him, he realized the supporters’ body had collapsed during one of the swearing-in ceremonies for the Greater Accra Chapters Committee.

He explained that the members supposed to be sworn into office did not even know him to be the National President.

“The Hearts of Oak Supporters front has collapsed. When I was going to inaugurate the new leadership for Greater Accra, they didn’t even identify me as the National chairman. It was then I realized the supporters’ body had collapsed”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy’s FM.

Attuahene also disclosed that there were some people who wanted him to fail as chairman.

“Some of them wanted me to fail as a chairman of the NCC. They should bow down their heads in shame for trying to make my work difficult”.

“We must all support the team in Africa whether good or bad. Let’s minimize the criticism and give support to the Board, management and players we also have to support Togbe Afede XIV”, he added.

