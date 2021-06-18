Hearts of Oak accuses GFA of favouring Asante Kotoko ahead of Super Clash

Hearts of Oak and their rivals Asante Kotoko are tied on top of the league log

Accra Hearts of Oak have written to the Ghana Football Association, asking them to reschedule their week 30 league clash with Legon Cities on Thursday because it will disadvantage the team and favour Kotoko ahead of the Super Clash next Sunday.

According to Hearts of Oak, if they play Legon Cities on Thursday, their players will be too tired to face Kotoko in the Super Clash on Sunday, June 27.



According to Hearts of Oak, Kotoko who will play on Wednesday will have more rest time ahead of the Super Clash and will have an undue advantage going into the game.



The Phobians are thus asking the Ghana Football Association to consider moving their league match against Legon Cities to Wednesday instead of Thursday.



In the letter to the GFA, Hearts of Oak insists that “due to the tension arising between the support base of both league leaders and their chasers, it will be good for both teams to have equal rest time”.



Hearts of Oak and their rivals Asante Kotoko are tied on top of the league log with 53 points each. Hearts are ahead on goal difference and the clash between the two is seen by many as a title defining game.

Meanwhile, the FA, GhanaWeb understands, has rejected the request of the club and has asked Hearts to go ahead and honour the match on Thursday.



Despite their disappointment, Hearts of Oak say ‘they will go ahead and continue to promote the beautiful game of football”.



Hearts will play against Windy Professional on Sunday in an FA Cup match.



Some Hearts of Oak fans say the new development and the position of the FA clearly show that the President of the Association has no favours for the Phobians as has been speculated by some football fans.



