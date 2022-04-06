0
Hearts of Oak ace Sulley Muntari rejoins team ahead of Kotoko clash

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Midfielder Sulley Muntari has rejoined his Hearts of Oak teammates after missing the trip to Berekum Chelsea and the home game against Medeama SC. 

The 37-year-old reportedly travelled to Italy to handle a business deal, hence his absence from the team in the last two matches.

However, his return is huge boost for the Phobians ahead of their Super Clash against Asante Kotoko on Sunday in Kumasi.

The former AC and Inter Milan star has already featured in the first two Hearts versus Kotoko games this season, with the first one ending in a draw and the second resulting in the President Cup triumph.

The Ghana Premier League champions trail their rivals by 13 points after 23 games, and will be hoping to close the gap with victory in Kumasi.

Sulley Muntari joined the Phobians in February and has played six Premier League games, providing two assists and scoring one goal.

Hearts of Oak sit four on the Ghana Premier League table.

