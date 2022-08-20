0
Hearts of Oak agree deal to sign Eric Esso

Ashantigold Midfielder, Eric Esso Eric is the big brother of former Hearts of Oak poster boy Joseph Esso

Hearts of Oak are still in the transfer market working on deals to strengthen the team for the 2022/23 football season.

According to information gathered from sources, the Phobians have reached a deal to sign midfielder Eric Esso.

The midfielder is the big brother of former Hearts of Oak poster boy Joseph Esso who later moved on to play for Dreams FC.

In the last two seasons, Eric Esso has been playing for Ashanti Gold SC and managed to make a name for himself.

Ahead of the next season, Hearts of Oak have secured the services of the player to bolster the squad.

It is understood that talks progressed well and all agreements were reached between the parties involved in the discussions.

The Phobians are likely to make an official announcement to unveil the new signing to supporters this weekend.

