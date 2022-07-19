0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak aiming to beat Kotoko and Medeama to Jonah Attuquaye

Legon Cities Forward, Jonah Attuquaye Legon Cities winger, Jonah Attuquaye

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: phobianews.com

Hearts of Oak is trying to fend off late interest from Kotoko and Medeama in the race to sign winger Jonah Attuquaye, phobianews.com understands.

The enterprising Attuquaye had a stellar season with Legon Cities and has managed to break into Annor Walker’s Black Galaxies squad with the CHAN tournament on the horizon.

The 22-year-old is in demand and phobianews understands he would like to complete a move to Hearts, who secured CAF Confederations Cup qualification on the final day of last season.

However, Kotoko and Medeama have both registered an interest in Attuquaye. Both clubs are scouring the market for reinforcement ahead of the new football season.

Source: phobianews.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah