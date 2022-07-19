Hearts of Oak aiming to beat Kotoko and Medeama to Jonah Attuquaye

Legon Cities winger, Jonah Attuquaye

Hearts of Oak is trying to fend off late interest from Kotoko and Medeama in the race to sign winger Jonah Attuquaye, phobianews.com understands.

The enterprising Attuquaye had a stellar season with Legon Cities and has managed to break into Annor Walker’s Black Galaxies squad with the CHAN tournament on the horizon.



The 22-year-old is in demand and phobianews understands he would like to complete a move to Hearts, who secured CAF Confederations Cup qualification on the final day of last season.

However, Kotoko and Medeama have both registered an interest in Attuquaye. Both clubs are scouring the market for reinforcement ahead of the new football season.