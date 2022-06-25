1
Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko 'fight' over Cameroonian striker Adolf Nkembe

Adolf Enow Nkembe Cameroonian striker, Adolf Enow Nkembe

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko have joined rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak to battle for the signature of AS Fortuna du Mfou's leading marksman, Adolf Enow Nkembe according to reports.

The 22-year-old striker will be out of contract at Fortuna du Mfou at the end of the month.

With 13 goals, 9 assists, and 2 hat tricks in 22 games, Nkembe is the leading goal scorer in the Cameroonian league.

Nkembe had previously played for Albanian side KS Kastrioti, American outfit Las Vegas Lights FC, Dragon Club, and Colombe Sport.

If Nkembe's move goes through, he will be the second former AS Fortuna du Mfou player and the third Cameroonian to join the Ghanaian topflight after Franck Etouga Mbella and Georges Mfegue.

His burly physical appearance, stellar dribbling skills, attacking flexibility, and ability to surprise the goalkeeper with long-range shots give him leverage over other attackers in the Elite championship.

