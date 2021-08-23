Hearts of Oak announce Gladson Awako signing

Gladson Awako is now an official player for Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak has announced the signing of midfielder Gladson Awako.

The 30-year-old joins the Ghana Premier League champions after a successful stint with city rivals Great Olympics in the 2020-21 season.



Awako finally joins his boyhood club ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign next season.



The former TP Mazembe midfielder scored 10 goals, registered 12 assists, and won six man-of-the-match awards.



His performances also earned him a call up to the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

He played his debut game for the Black Stars against Sao Tome and Principe at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Gladon Awako has been registered in Hearts of Oak’s squad for the CAF Champions League next season.



He is expected to help the team with his experience on the continent.



