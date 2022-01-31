Hearts of Oak announce signing of defender Dennis Korsah

Dennis Korsah has joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Ebusua Dwarfs

Ghana Premier League defending champions, Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of left-back Dennis Korsah.

Dennis Korsah, who has joined the Phobians from Division One League side, Ebusua Dwarfs, is set to return to Premier League football.



He has signed a three-year contract with Accra Hearts of Oak and is believed to be the replacement of Raddy Ovouka who left the Phobians to join USL Championship club New Mexico United.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs left-back was one of the outstanding players in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

“The moment you’ve been waiting for… Dennis Korsah is a Phobian," the club announced on Twitter.



