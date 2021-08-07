Hearts of Oak announce signing of ex-Medeama attacker Isaac Agyenim Boateng

Isaac Agyenim Boateng after signing his contract with Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of former Medeama forward Isaac Agyenim Boateng, 24 hours after Ghanasoccernet exclusively broke the news.

The Phobians have bolstered their squad with the proven Boateng, who becomes the club's first signing after they won the Ghana Premier League this season.



Boateng can watch his new teammates win another trophy on Sunday as Hearts take on AshantiGold in the final of the MTN FA Cup.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands that Boateng has agreed on a long-term contract with Hearts of Oak.



The former Kotoko player became a free agent in May when Medeama announced his departure after four years in Tarkwa.

Agyenim arrived in Accra this week to sign his contract after Hearts of Oak agreed to all his terms.



His arrival means he reunites with Samuel Boadu. The duo worked together at Medeama.



Boateng's addition is a boost for Hearts of Oak who are determined to excel on their return to the continental stage next season.



The former Asante Kotoko youth star struggled for game time under new coach Yaw Preko, who replaced Boadu.