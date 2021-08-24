Hearts of Oak announce the signing of youngster Suraj Seidu

Suraj Seidu has joined Hearts

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced a raft of new signings on Monday 23rd August, 2021 with Suraj Seidu among the new imports at the club.

The midfielder who joins the Ghana Premier League champions from Tema United has signed a two year deal with his new club.



Suraj Seidu who is little known was included in the phobia's Champions League squad raising a lot of eye brows but his talents is glaring.



He played with Phar Rangers on loan from Tema United before they were thrown out of the Division One League before going back to his parent club.



“Welcome HOME,” an official statement from Hearts of Oak said on Monday afternoon.

The teenager has talent in abundance and has been tipped to continue his development at Hearts of Oak to become a star in the near future.



He has been signed this summer alongside Gladson Awako, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Salim Adams, as well as Kofi Kordzi.



All players have also been registered for the CAF Champions League.