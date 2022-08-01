Hearts of Oak appoint Benjamin Mensah as assistant goalkeeper's trainer - Reports

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Ben Mensah

Hearts of Oak have reportedly appointed their long-serving goalkeeper, Benjamin Mensah as assistant goalkeepers' trainer of the club.

Pending an official announcement by the club, phobia news report that Mensah has been mandated to serve as a player-coach.



The experienced shot-stopper will be the deputy to the goalkeepers' trainer, Eric Amponsah.



The 39-year-old has enjoyed a 6-year spell at Hearts since joining the 21-time Ghana Premier League champions from New Edubiase.

He will work collaboratively with Amponsah to improve the Phobians' goalkeeping department, which includes Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi, Richard Baidoo, and Benjamin Nana Yeboah.



Benjamin Mensah since joining Hears of Oak has won one league title, 2 FA Cups, 1 president Cup and one Super Cup since joining the Phobians.



