0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak appoint Benjamin Mensah as assistant goalkeeper's trainer - Reports

Keeper Ben Mensah Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Ben Mensah

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak have reportedly appointed their long-serving goalkeeper, Benjamin Mensah as assistant goalkeepers' trainer of the club.

Pending an official announcement by the club, phobia news report that Mensah has been mandated to serve as a player-coach.

The experienced shot-stopper will be the deputy to the goalkeepers' trainer, Eric Amponsah.

The 39-year-old has enjoyed a 6-year spell at Hearts since joining the 21-time Ghana Premier League champions from New Edubiase.

He will work collaboratively with Amponsah to improve the Phobians' goalkeeping department, which includes Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi, Richard Baidoo, and Benjamin Nana Yeboah.

Benjamin Mensah since joining Hears of Oak has won one league title, 2 FA Cups, 1 president Cup and one Super Cup since joining the Phobians.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: