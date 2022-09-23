1
Hearts of Oak are in good shape to face Kotoko on Sunday - Kwame Opare Addo

Kwame Opare Addo1 Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo says his side are ready to face Asante Kotoko in match week three of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians are yet to win a game this season after picking up only one point against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics in their first two matches.

Kotoko will open their 2022/23 Premier League campaign against the Phobians at the Baba Yara Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

"We (Hearts of Oak) are ready and the team is in good shape to face Kotoko on Sunday we will surely beat Kotoko on Sunday, Kwame Opare Addo told Original 91.9FM.

The Porcupine Warriors head into the Super clash on the back of a shock elimination from the CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Kotoko lost 3-1 on penalties to Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo at the Baba Yara stadium last Sunday.

"We are very disappointed in Kotoko for their exit in the CAF Champions League against Kadiogo," Opare Addo added.

Source: footballghana.com
