Hearts of Oak are pressuring me to replace Boadu - Annor Walker reveals

Samartex head coach, Annor Walker

Samartex head coach, Annor Walker, has disclosed that Accra Hearts of Oak are on his neck to replace outgone Samuel Boadu as head coach of the club.

Hearts are on the hunt for a new manager after axing Samuel Boadu following a poor start to the season.



Walker, who is on the want list of Hearts expressed his disappointment, stating that the approach is late while revealing he has been in constant talks with the Phobians.



“To be honest, I’m very sad because I was in Accra with Hearts of Oak after the season but they couldn’t approach me for the job. They didn’t show interest in me but now that I have signed a deal with Samartex and they want me to come," he told Ghanasportspage.com.



“For about two weeks now, I am not free in the hands of Hearts of Oak if am not telling lies. They are giving me pressure that they want to snatch me from Samartex. Let me ask if your husband or wife is taking good care of you and others want to snatch you will you go? It has affected me, talking about the Hearts of Oak job because I was with them in Accra but they couldn’t approach me now that they are tagging and calling me whiles am in Samartex," he added.



The former Accra Great Olympics gaffer continued that he can only switch camps if Samartex agree to his departure.

“My current club wants a good coach like me [Annor Walker] to help them unless they want to offload me for Hearts but am not sure of it now. That’s what I have to say."



“There is pressure on me because they are calling me but I’ve told them everything but still they don’t understand. Some of the supporters are also calling."



Samuel Boadu was dismissed after leading Hearts of Oak to a defeat to Aduana Stars before drawing with Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko in the first three games of the new season.



He spent two seasons at the club, winning six trophies which include the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Super Cup and others.



EE/FNOQ