Hearts of Oak are wasting Togbe Afede’s money - W.O Tandoh

Former Hearts of Oak team manager, W.O Tandoh believes the club are wasting the investments of Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.



W.O Tandoh who recently resigned from the club disclosed that some management members deliberately inflate prices of hotels and other expenditures for their selfish interests.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, the former Aduana Stars coach said, he would not have advised Togbe Afede XIV to invest in Hearts of Oak if he was a relative.



“If Togbe was my father, I won’t allow him to waste money like that. He gives the team whatever they want, there is no one that Hearts of Oak owes. I will advise him to invest in Hearts of Oak, he is wasting the money,” W.O Tandoh stated.

According to the former team manager, the board chair has been consistent in paying the salaries of the team and the club is not in debt, unlike the past.



He noted that the club is only yet to pay him this salary for last month which was June.



“I get paid before the month ends. Hearts of Oak does not owe me, they are only yet to pay me for this month,” he stated.



W.O Tandoh has since denied allegations levelled against him by Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe that he pulled a gun in camp as well.



JNA/KPE