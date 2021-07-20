Hearts of Oak are wealthy champions – WAFA coach Prosper Narteh

Accra Hearts of Oak have won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title

West African Football Academy [WAFA] coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has heaped praise on Hearts of Oak for winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians beat sworn-rivals Asante Kotoko to clinch the domestic top-flight for the first time in 11-years under coach Samuel Boadu.



The last time Hearts of Oak won the league title was in 2009 under coach Kosta Papic.



Samuel Boadu who joined the Phobians before the start of the second half of the Ghana Premier League made history by leading the club to clinch the covetous trophy that has eluded the team for some years.



Speaking after inflicting a 1-0 win over the rainbow boys to finish 3rd on the league log, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogun indicated Hearts of Oak deserves to win the top-flight and said they were just amazing.

"I honestly think they [Hearts of Oak] deserves to be Ghana Premier League champions," he said after their win on Saturday.



"If you watch them, their pattern of play is amazing and credit to Samuel Boadu for transforming the team.



"The Hearts of Oak player can run and track their opponents well and for me, they have done very and they deserve to be winners," he added.



Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League competition.