Hearts of Oak are yet to recover from WAC embarrassment- Amankwah Mireku

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Amankwah Mireku

Amankwaah Mireku attributes Hearts of Oak's slow start in the league to their 6-1 defeat to WAC in the CAFCL

Hearts of Oak are without a win since the WAC hammering



Hearts are searching for their first win against Ashgold in GPLWK3



Hearts of Oak legend Amakwah Mireku has said the club is yet to move on after suffering a humiliating defeat in the CAF Champions League last month.



The Phobians suffered a shameful 6-1 loss to the Moroccans in the second leg of the preliminary round, having won the first leg 1-0 in Accra.

Since the heavy defeat, Hearts remain winless in their three matches in the league, drawing all three to take their winless run to 4 games in all competitions.



Reacting to the team's poor form, the ex-Hearts skipper said the team is in the recovering process, and thus the current results are not surprising.



"There is no problem. There is no problem in the sense that we all know what happened to us in the Champions League. For me, we have not recovered from that kind of disgrace. So is like the team is in the recovery process. Me, when it comes to the results, I'm not surprised because I can see the players are now recovering from that kind of embarrassment. Psychologically, that is how it is; it will take some time."



Hearts of Oak will hope to halt their draw streak against Ashanti Gold this weekend in Obuasi.