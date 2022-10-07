1
Hearts of Oak arrive in Mali for first leg encounter against AS Bamako – CAF Confederation Cup

FeZ23cbUcAA6noB Hearts of Oak players

Fri, 7 Oct 2022

The Accra-based club earlier today travelled from Ghana to Mali to honour the scheduled match against the second-round opponent of the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

After several hours, the club has arrived in Mali this evening as confirmed by the club on Twitter.

The first leg match between AS Bamako and Hearts of Oak will be played on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The Phobians will be hoping for a positive result that will make the second-leg clash a mere formality.

Subsequently, Hearts of Oak will return to Ghana on Sunday to prepare the grounds for the second leg of the tie.

 

Source: footballghana.com
