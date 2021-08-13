Hearts of Oak attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh among local players handed Black Stars call-up

Hearts of Oak attacker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Hearts of Oak attacker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is reportedly one of as many as nine home-based players that have been handed a call-up to the Black Stars.

Ghana’s national team will next month commence the campaign in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



As confirmed by footballghana.com on Wednesday, Ghana head coach CK Akonnor will on Friday announce his squad for the first two qualifying matches.



Today, sources have revealed the Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been handed a call-up to play for the Black Stars.

It is understood that in total, nine home-based players have been included in the squad with new Al Sadd SC signing Andre Ayew keeping his place in the team as captain.



Ghana is in Group G of the qualifiers to the World Cup tournament. The Black Stars will in September take on Ethiopia and South Africa in the first two games of the qualifiers.