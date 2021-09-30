Hearts of Oak attacker Michelle Sarpong heading to Elmina Sharks on loan

Sarpong scored 3 times in 15 games for the Phobians last season

Hearts of Oak are set to farm out young attacker Michelle Sarpong on loan to fellow Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks, according to reports by Kumasi-based Pure FM.

The 22-year-old scored 3 times in 15 games for the Phobians last season.



Sarpong, a former Auroras captain, is not guaranteed regular playing time this season due to the arrival of Gladson Awako, Enock Asubonteng, and Isaac Agyenim Boateng.

Sharks have reportedly opened talks with the Ghanaian champions to reach an agreement with the Phobians for a loan.