Hearts of Oak bag GH¢50,000 after beating Kotoko to win President’s Cup

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak are taking home a cash prize of GH¢50,000 after beating Asante Kotoko to win the 2023 President’s Cup.

The Phobians today hosted the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium today in a game played in honour of the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President’s Cup game also served as a Week 20 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Following a very close game between the two teams, a solitary strike from Konadu Yiadom handed Hearts of Oak a narrow 1-0 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

After winning the 2023 President’s Cup, Hearts of Oak have been awarded GH¢50,000 as their cash prize.

For the losers, Asante Kotoko are receiving a GH¢20,000 cash sum.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak’s win means that the team merits three points in Week 20 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The team now has moved to 4th on the Ghana Premier League standings.

