Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko 1-0 in Super Clash

Hearts of Oak are primed to win their first league title in over 10 years

It’s all over in the matchday 31 Super Clash fixture between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Home team walks away with the maximum three points, thanks to a 66th-minute goal from Daniel Afriyie.

