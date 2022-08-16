Hearts of Oak beat Revelation FC 2-0 in pre-season friendly

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated lower-tier side Revelation FC 2-0 in a pre-season friendly match on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Isaac Mensah and Bernard Obour were on the scoresheet as the Phobians won the game at their training turf at St. Thomas Aquinas Park.



Isaac Mensah scored the first goal for the Phobians in the game.



Newly signed teenager, Gideon Asante Yeboah won the hearts of many with his dazzling skills on the flanks.



The 18-year-old was able to frustrate the opponents and won a penalty for the Phobians in the game.

Bernard Obour later dispatched the ball into the net to double Hearts of Oak's lead.



Hearts of Oak won the MTN FA Cup last season and are preparing for the new season as they compete in the GHALCA G6 tournament and prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup and the upcoming 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



JNA/DO