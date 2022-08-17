0
Hearts of Oak beat Revelation FC 2-0 in preseason friendly

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Revelation FC 2-0 in a preseason friendly as they intensify their preparations for the season.

Hearts of Oak defeated Revelation FC, thanks to goals from Isaac Mensah and Bernard Obour.

Mensah opened the scoring for the defending MTN FA Cup champions before Bernard Obour increased the advantage from the spot after Gideon Asante Yeboah was fouled in the 18-yard area.

The Phobians have signed Junior Kaaba, Konadu Yiadom, William Bumekpor, Zakaria Yakubu, and goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

The Accra-based club will begin their 2022/23 BetPawa Premier League with a journey away to Dormaa where they will play Aduana Stars.

