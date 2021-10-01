Hearts of Oak beat Tema Youth 4-2 in friendly ahead of Champions League tie against Wydad

Fri, 1 Oct 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak beat lower-tier side Tema Youth in a friendly encounter ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Moroccan giants, Wydad Athletic Club.
Goals from Kofi Kordzi, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Victor Aidoo and Isaac Mensah were enough for the Phobians to secure victory.
The rainbow boys are preparing for their tie with WAC this month as they hope to progress to the group stages of the competition.
The Ghanaian giants set up the tie after elimination Guinean side CI Kamsar with a 2-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Hearts of Oak will host WAC of Morocco on October 15 before the reverse fixture on October 22 in Casablanca.
