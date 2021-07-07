Hearts of Oak beats Young Wise 1-0 to advance to quarter-final of MTN FA Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak have advanced to the quarter-final stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition following a narrow 1-0 win against Accra Young Wise on Wednesday afternoon.

The Phobians since playing their first match of the campaign have been excellent. With momentum on the side of the Ghana Premier League giants, the team is already dreaming of emerging as Champions at the end of the contest.



Today at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Hearts of Oak played as a guest to Young Wise in a Round 16 encounter of the MTN FA Cup.



Although Samuel Boadu’s side dominated play in the first half, the team could not find the back of the net and had to settle for a draw at the break.



Later in the second half, in-form winger Daniel Afriyie Barnieh came to the rescue of the team when he converted a spot-kick in the 64th minute to shoot Hearts of Oak into a deserved lead.

Holding on to the finish line, the Ghana Premier League giants are now through to the quarter-finals of the 2020/2021 MTN FA Cup competition.



Watch highlights of the match below



