Hearts of Oak beef up preparations for Wydad AC clash on Sunday

Hearts of Oak on Thursday beefed up their preparations for their CAF Champions League match against Wydad AC.

The Phobians will face the Moroccans this weekend in a playoff encounter for a place in the CAF elite inter-club competition's group round.



The first of two scheduled games between Hearts of Oak and Wydad AC will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah, who was with the Black Stars for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe, has rejoined with his teammates ahead of the crucial games.