Hearts of Oak bolster squad with signing of midfielder Enock Asubonteng from WAFA

Enock Asubonteng has joined Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have bolstered their double-winning squad with the signing of talented midfielder Enock Asubonteng from WAFA.

An official announcement has not been made by the club, but his inclusion in their CAF Champions League squad is enough evidence that the deal is complete.



Details of the transfer would be revealed when the Hearts of Oak make it official.



Asubonteng is among five new players spotted in the Phobians' 30-man squad for the preliminary round of the continental competiion set to start in September.

It's said that Asubonteng's contract with WAFA expired at the end of the recently ended season.



Despite his young age, he was influential for WAFA. He scored four times from midfield and assisted a couple of goals in 26 appearances for the Sogakope-based club.



Not only Hearts were interested in acquiring his services as clubs in Sweden, Norway and Netherlands also wanted him.