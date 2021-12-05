Hearts of Oak brought their juju to Algeria- JS Souara

Hearts won the first leg 2-0

Accra Hearts of Oak are 90 minutes away from the CAF Confederation Cup group stage

The Phobians have a 2-0 Advantage over JS Souara



JS Souara said Hearts planted juju on their pitch



Algerian club, JS Souara claims that they have uncovered Accra Hearts of Oak’s plot to plant “juju” on the Stade 20 Août 1955 pitch ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff clash.



JS Souara after their 2-0 defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak in the leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final qualifying series alleged that the Phobains sprayed the dressing rooms and the pitch with strange products.



“When we arrived and during our first training session at the stadium that will host the game, we reported a weird smell a strong, very unpleasant odor. We were promised that the problem will be fixed but on matchday we ran into the same problem, it’s weird.” he told the press upon his arrival in Algeria as reported by Sportsworldghana.com

Club President, Mohamed Zerouati claimed that the supposed strange products contributed to their defeat in Ghana.



However, they have announced on their official Facebook page of the second leg that comes on today, December 5 that the Phobains tried again to plant juju on the Stade 20 Août 1955 pitch.



See the Facebook post below:



