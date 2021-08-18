Hearts of Oak can reach CAF Champions League money zone - Coach Nii Odoom

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Edward Nii Odoom

Former Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Edward Nii Odoom, is optimistic that the Phobians can reach the money zone of the CAF Champions League.

Edward Nii Odoom started the 2020-21 campaign with Hearts of Oak before he was replaced by Kosta Papic in the season.



According to the Auroras coach, Accra Hearts of Oak have a solid team to compete in Africa.



He mentioned that with the signing of some players such as Kofi Kordzi, the Phobians can reach the money zone of the CAF Champions League.



Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, he said, “I am happy with the return of Kofi Kordzi. He is part and parcel of the team”.



“They have made some good signings and also the preseason will determine too”.

“Hearts can make the money zone. The team is compact and they have a very good team”.



Coach Odoom added that he was not surprised Hearts of Oak won the league title as he predicted ahead of the season.



“I am not a prophet but what the players showed in the preseason is what made me say so. Everything I wrote to the Board they listened. The players also showed total commitment in the pre-season.



“Even during COVID time, Hearts players were training so they were ahead of the other teams in preseason”.



