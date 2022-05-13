Hearts of Oak can retain the treble this season - Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak win Ghana Premier League

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson, is optimistic that the Phobians will retain the treble they won last season.



According to Nelson, Hearts are still in contention for the league and the MTN FA Cup title, which will make them automatic winners of the supper cup again.



The former Ghana Football Association Executive council member believes that if the club fails to win the league, they will still defend the FA Cup to complement.

"We won the treble last season and we are still in contention and we are in third position and the points difference between us and the top is 12 points and we are still in the FA Cup so nothing wrong," Frank Nelson said as quoted by africa-foot.com.



"We will fight and still make sure that we bring smiles to the supporters and I believe if we don’t catch up with the league, we will catch up with the FA Cup."



He continued that all that the Phobians want to do is to win a trophy this season.



"Definitely what we are looking for is to make sure that we deliver a trophy for the season to the club."



Hearts of Oak who the league last season are positioned 3rd in the current season trailing Asante Kotoko by 12 points with 6 matches to go.

The FA Cup holders will play Dreams FC on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



