Hearts of Oak can win GPL title despite slow start - Don Bortey

Hearts of Oak players engaging in pre-match prayer

Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Don Bortey is not ruling out his former employers in the Ghana Premier League title challenge despite a difficult first round.

The Phobians sit 8th position on the league log with 24 points and are trailing sworn rivals, Kotoko with 12 points.



Despite a difficult first round, the former Ghana midfielder believes the rainbow boys can turn things around to clinch the title for the second time running.



Speaking to Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he said, “I heard some comments from the coach, he wants to build and we must give him the time to do so. I don’t panic because the team will improve. Football is full of uncertainties so I believe Hearts of Oak can turn things around and win the league again”

“I will not rule Hearts out of the title race because we have more games to play and they are on course to win it despite slow first round”



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will play host to Kotoko in an outstanding Ghana Premier League campaign.