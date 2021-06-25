Hearts of Oak can win the GPL title - Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities head coach, Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities head coach, Bashir Hayford, believes Accra Hearts of Oak can win the Ghana Premier League if they continue to remain resolute.

Bashir Hayford who won the Ghana Premier League with Ashgold in 2015 disclosed that the Phobians would have to strengthen the core of their team after scoring goals.



The gaffer admitted that the Phobians have one of the best attacks in the league but the team always goes to rest after scoring, which gives opponents room to equalize.



"Hearts of Oak are capable of winning the title this season but I'll advise Hearts of Oak to take care of their finishing and also they should double up in the final minutes of every game," Hayford said.



Bashir Hayford who spoke after his side lost by 2-1 to Hearts of Oak stated that, "We could have created problems for them in the second half if there were more minutes to be played. Hearts of Oak are a good team but they should work on their finishing."

Goals from Kojo Obeng Jnr and Fredrick Ansah Botchwey shot Hearts of Oak in the lead but Legon Cities reduced the deficit after Victorean Adebayor scored from a free-kick before half-time.



Hearts of Oak will take on Asante Kotoko who are tied on the same points with them in their next game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



