Hearts of Oak captain pens two-year contract extension

Fatawu Mohammed, captain of Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have reached a two-year contract extension deal with captain Fatawu Mohammed, the club announced on New Year's eve.

The right-back's contract was set to run out at the end of this month and would have left on a free transfer.



But the club managed to meet his demands and tied him down to a new deal.



A statement read: ''The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce that our first team captain, Fatawu Mohammed has signed a 2-year contract extension at the club which will run till 2023.''

Mohammed played a key role in the club's league and Cup double last year.



His performances earned him a senior national team call-up and marked his debut against South Africa in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.