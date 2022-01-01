Hearts of Oak captain pens two-year contract extension

Hearts of Oak have reached a two-year contract extension deal with captain Fatawu Mohammed, the club announced on New Year's eve.
The right-back's contract was set to run out at the end of this month and would have left on a free transfer.
But the club managed to meet his demands and tied him down to a new deal.
A statement read: ''The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce that our first team captain, Fatawu Mohammed has signed a 2-year contract extension at the club which will run till 2023.''
Mohammed played a key role in the club's league and Cup double last year.
His performances earned him a senior national team call-up and marked his debut against South Africa in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
