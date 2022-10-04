5
Hearts of Oak chase government for monetary support for Africa campaign - Reports

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak are seeking monetary support from the government.

The club according to sources has contacted the Ministry in charge of Youth, Sports, and Culture.

The club through Vincent Odotei Sowah is arguing that Asante Kotoko received support for the club’s CAF Champions League mission.

Hearts of Oak who are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup believe the club equally deserves to be supported as well.

As a result, officials of the club led by Vincent Odotei Sowah are pushing for the Ministry of Sports to give out some cash.

The Phobians on Thursday will depart Ghana for Mali to face off with AS Bamako in the first leg of the second preliminary stage clash of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The capital-based club is poised for action but believes monetary support will go a long way to inspire confidence.

