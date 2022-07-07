0
Hearts of Oak close to signing Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

MTN FA Cup champions Accra Hearts of Oak appears to be following in the footsteps of their arch rivals Asante Kotoko as they are close to sealing a transfer move for a Cameroonian striker.

Last year Asante Kotoko signed two Cameroonian attackers and as they say the rest is history.

The phobians are close to announcing the signing of Junior Kaaba from Fauvre Azur Elite FC with talks with the club at an advance stage.

Hearts of Oak failed to replicate the lofty heights of last season when they won the league and are keen to mount a strong title challenge next season.

The Cameroonian striker is expected to travel to Ghana in the coming days to undergo his medical examination and sign the contract.

Junior Kaaba was prolific in the Cameroonian topflight this season where he notched up seven goals in the first round of the season before finishing with 11 goals for the season with five assists to his name.

Hearts of Oak have reportedly stolen  a march on some other African sides who wanted to sign the prolific striker.

Junior Kaaba is among Cameroon's CHAN squad and are preparing for the CHAN qualifiers.

Hearts swill compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

