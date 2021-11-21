Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu blames loss to Ashantigold on fatigue

Accra Hearts of Oak SC (photo credit: Dada Oliseh Photos)

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has blamed fatigue for his side's defeat to Ashantigold on matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League.

The miners inflicted a 2-0 win over the Phobians to deepen their woes in the ongoing league season at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions are without a win after four matches into the season. They won drawn three and lost one.



Speaking after the game, the former Medeama coach attributed their defeat to fatigue but has promised to work tirelessly to return to winning ways.



“I always keep saying that there is fatigue, in the first half we played well but after recess, you could see the boys are very tired and cannot even pass and distribute balls.”

“We have a long way to go and it is not yet over. This is a competition so we are in it and will push harder to climb the ladder,” he said after the game.



