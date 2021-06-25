Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu fires stern warning to Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak Coach, Samuel Boadu

Head coach of Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu is blunt about his side’s ambitions ahead of their crucial clash against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, saying he holds no grudge against their rivals but only with three points.

Hearts of Oak re-established their lead at the summit of the standings after beating Legon Cities FC 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday night.



The Phobians will engage bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko in what many have termed as ‘decider’ on matchday 31 of the campaign on Sunday.



In the aftermath of the side’s game against Legon Cities FC, coach Boadu fired a warning shot at their adversaries ahead of the much-anticipated encounter on Sunday.



“I want them to come and support the boys. They should come in their numbers because we’re going to deliver, they shouldn’t worry at all.”

“We need the three points. We don’t have a problem with Kotoko, it’s the three points we have a problem with,” the 35-year-old tactician boldly declared.



Both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko go into the match tied on 56 points.



A scoreless stalemate would see Hearts of Oak maintain their lead at the table.



However, Asante Kotoko will leapfrog their rivals with a scoring draw due to the head-to-head record after playing goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture in February.