Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu reacts to Isaac Mensah's ‘big’ miss against RTU

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has reacted to his team's profligacy in their game against Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League.



Samuel Boadu stated that he is worried about the rate at which his players have been missing chances, especially Isaac Mensah who had a glorious opportunity to score in the game against RTU.



Isaac Mensah came face-to-face with goalkeeper Yaw Osei in the 13th minute but he couldn’t make the chance count and Samuel Boadu wants his attackers to sit up as they fight to close the gap between them and the league leaders.

“I’m worried because if you get such opportunities and chances and you are not able to make good use out it, the opponent can punish you if the table turn.”



“But I will congratulate the boys and the technical team for the good work done but I know that we have to improve in a log of things going forward,” Samuel Boadu said at his post-match interview.



Accra Hearts of Oak ended the first half of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League without a win after drawing goalless with Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



The Phobians will host league leaders Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Accra Sports for the GPL Super Clash.



