Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu rues missed opportunity to beat Dreams FC

Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu believes his troops shot themselves in the foot after surrendering a lead to draw 2-2 at Dreams FC on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians opened the scoring in the 27th minute through Daniel Afriyie Barnie.



He smashed in a long range shot which zoomed past goalkeeper Godfred Amoah.



Just before the break, Dreams FC equalized through Issah Ibrahim and then took the lead when Ishmael Dede scored a lovely goal in the 82nd minute.

Salim Adams scored a thunderbolt to get the equalizer for Hearts of Oak in injury time.



''Dreams FC is a good team but for we Hearts of Oak we didn't come in for a draw. We came here to win but it's quite unfortunate we drew with them. We take it like that,'' Boadu said in his post-match speech to Star Times.



On what caused his side, Boadu added: ''Loss of concentration and team unit that's what I saw during the second half and I think when we go home, we'll work on it.''