Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu tight-lipped on Sulley Muntari signing

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has botched to confirm the signing of Ghana star Sulley Muntari.
Reports in the local media suggest the former AC Milan star has penned a one-year deal with the Phobians in the ongoing transfer window.
Speaking after the side 1-0 win over King Faisal, the former Medeama gaffer was coy when asked about the acquisition of ex-Inter Milan ace Sulley Muntari.
“Sulley is a motivator, a good guy whom I respect so much. It’ll be a delight to train such a player,” Boadu claims.
“I saw how he was joking with the boys at training the other day and that made me happy so I believe if he joins the team things could change.”
Muntari was in attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium when the Phobians defeated King Faisal Babies 1-0 on Sunday.
Hearts of Oak have moved up to 5th position with 23 points from 14 games.