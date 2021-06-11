Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu wants league matches played simultaneously

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has suggested to the Ghana Football Association to consider playing all the league games at the same time with few games to end the season.

The Phobians are joint on 50 points with the rivals Asante Kotoko on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table but occupies the first position due to the goal difference between the two clubs.



Accra Hearts of Oak failed to extend their lead on top of the league after drawing 1-1 with City rivals Great Olympics on matchday 28.



Asked if matches should be played same time, he said, “I think so because playing the last game in matchday affects us, eyes are always on us.”

“So we should all play at the same time and see what happens,” he said.



Accra Hearts of Oak will host Medeama SC on matchday 29 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 13, 2021.



