Hearts of Oak coach after Super Clash win: 'We are not champions yet'

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is refusing to admit his side hold the advantage in winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after Sunday's 1-0 win over closest challengers Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians put up brave fight to pull the victory from under the feet of their perennial rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Daniel Barnieh's solitary strike in the 69th minute divided the two sides in the Super Clash.



Despite opening a three-point lead at the summit of the table with three matches to conclude the season, Boadu is staying grounded.



The former Ghana U-15 Boys coach wants his side to win the remaining games.

''It is not going to be easy at all. We do respect all the Premier League clubs and because if that we take match after match,'' Boadu told StarTimes in his post-match speech.



''We have finished with this match and the subsequent matches, we take it one by one. We have to fight hard to get all the three matches (nine points).



''I can say that we are course but we need to work extra and win the next match against [Ebusua] Dwarfs.''