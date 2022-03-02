Hearts of Oak coach criticizes bad state of El Wak Sports Stadium

Parts of the El Wak Sports stadium pitch

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has complained about the bad state of the El-Wak Sports Stadium pitch.

The venue hosted the Ghana Premier League mmatchday 18 fixture between Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak on Saturday.



The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Hearts of Oak took the lead through Isaac Mensah and Legon Cities getting the equalizer late in the game.



The El Wak Sports Stadium has served as the home venue for Legon Cities after they moved from the Accra Sports Stadium.



The pitch has deteriorated over the years.



Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is not happy the Ghana Football Association sanctioned the pitch for a league game, describing it as a dangerous pitch.

“The pitch is not good at all”, he told StarTimes after the game.



“This is the premiership and we are all crying for the beauty of the game but look at this pitch, honestly it is very bad”, he added.



Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Boadu when asked about the state of the pitch said, “We should leave that to the Club Licensing Authority (Board).



"We should leave that to the GFA to decide. This is our home and we have nowhere to go. So far we have not been beaten here and we are enjoying it”.