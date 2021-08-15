Hearts of Oak complete Gladson Awako signing - Reports

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly secured the services of Gladson Awako from Great Olympics.

Gladson Awako has been on the club’s radar since the end of the 2020/21 campaign but a deal was finally struck this week after the Phobians agreed to pay 15,000 dollars to Oly as “compensation”.



The 30-year-old has already undergone successful medicals with an official announcement expected soon.



FootballMadeInGhana understands that the midfielder has penned down a two–year deal with the Ghana Premier League champions.

It is quite the coup for the Phobians, who have beaten a host of Premier League clubs as well as a Tanzanian top-flight team for his signature.



